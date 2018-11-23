Kate Hudson Does Her First Post-Baby Cycling Workout — on Thanksgiving!

There’s no turkey coma for Kate Hudson this Thanksgiving.

On the biggest eating day of the year, Hudson opted to get in her first cycling workout since she welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, on Oct. 2.

The actress, 39, hopped on her Peloton bike for the workout, an at-home spin bike that includes live streams of classes.

“Okay, on this Thanksgiving day, I’m thankful for Peloton,” Hudson said on her Instagram story. “I’m about to have my first ride in months, so excited.”

The Fabletics co-founder is all about the latest at-home streaming fitness devices, and also said she was going to try using a Mirror — which, as the name suggests, is a mirror that guides users through a workout class — after her Peloton ride.

“Then I’m going to get on that puppy over there. Compliments of Sara Foster. It’s a thing called the Mirror,” she said. “Never done it. Don’t know anything about it. About to try it.”

Kate Hudson

Hudson didn’t share that part of her workout, but she did report that she had a successful 7-mile bike class with her “favorite” instructor, Alex T.

Before her pregnancy, Hudson was a constant in the Pilates studio. At the end of October, 20 days after baby Rani arrived, she was itching to “get back in the ring” and return to her workouts, which she had lightened up during her pregnancy.

“The stakes are higher because it is not about you anymore, it is about this other being growing inside of you, but right now she is kind of letting me know that we have to take it easy,” she told PEOPLE in May. “So I’m doing a lot of walking, I’m doing some amazing prenatal yoga that I’m loving, which I’ve never done with my pregnancies. So this is a first and it’s been amazing, but slow and steady.”