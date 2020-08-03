Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“Morning yoga with my little monkey,” Hudson said of the pair's workout

Kate Hudson Does Yoga in Her Underwear as Daughter Rani, 1, Hangs Onto Her Legs

Even an adorable toddler can't get between Kate Hudson and her workouts!

The actress posted a sweet video over the weekend that documented a Sunday morning yoga session with daughter Rani Rose, who turns 2 in October.

Clad in a pink bra and underwear set, the Fabletics co-founder, 41, starts her workout by flowing through a number of positions — while Rani holds on tightly to her mother’s legs.

Coming down to momentarily rest on the ground, Hudson looks back towards her daughter, who’s still hanging on, as they both let out a laugh.

“Do you want to help mommy do the next pose?” she asks her daughter, who lets out an enthusiastic “Yeah!” while burying her face into Hudson’s legs.

Before moving onto the next pose, Hudson makes sure that Rani is ready to spring into action.

“Okay, can you stand up?” Hudson asks, as Rani obediently stands and then climbs up her mom's back. As Hudson starts to reach back to grab onto her feet, Rani slides off Hudson's back with a smile before standing up to properly get a hold of one of her mom's feet.

“Morning yoga with my little monkey,” the proud mama captioned the sweet social share.

Their mommy-daughter workout came just over a month after Hudson opened up about the love she has for her children.

"I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns. I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality," Hudson wrote in June, alongside a heartwarming photograph that showed her embracing her daughter during a bath. "I love them all endlessly."

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and also has sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, and Ryder Russell, 16, from previous relationships.

Even before welcoming her baby girl into the world, yoga served as a connection between the pair.

While pregnant, Hudson turned to prenatal yoga to stay healthy — and in tune with her daughter.