Kate Hudson Says She Avoided Alcohol Until After Filming Her 'Glass Onion' Bikini Scene

Kate Hudson had to show a special kind of restraint while filming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

During a Wednesday appearance on This Morning, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she abstained from drinking alcohol before shooting a poolside scene in which her character wears a bikini.

"While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody," Hudson said of the ensemble cast, led by Daniel Craig and also including Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton.

"Everybody was having a great time and I was like, 'I'll take that cucumber and feta,' " Hudson quipped of her pre-bikini-scene experience playing her "bold, very loud, tone-deaf, not-that-smart" character, socialite Birdie Jay.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

Hudson enjoys a good drink, having joked back in 2018 while pregnant with her now-4-year-old daughter Rani that she was "visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini 🍸" postpartum.

The following year, the Almost Famous actress created her own vodka: King St. Vodka, a gluten-free spirit crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity in Santa Barbara, California.

She has also been open over the years about her focus on health and fitness, having co-founded Fabletics athleticwear brand and even partnered with WW after the birth of daughter Rani.

Back in November 2021, Hudson told PEOPLE that she makes a point to get active every day, in any way she can.

"I need to be moving to feel good," she said. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, Glass Onion was the No. 1 movie globally after debuting on Friday, according to Netflix.

In its first three days on the streaming platform, it amassed 82.1 million hours viewed, with an estimated 35 million households streaming the movie in over 93 countries.

In a new release strategy, Glass Onion was given a one-week-only limited theatrical release over Thanksgiving, one month before it arrived on Netflix. It earned just over $13 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

Glass Onion is a sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which is not currently available to stream on the service. Last year, Netflix reportedly paid $450 million for the rights to two sequels from writer/director Rian Johnson and star Craig, 54, who plays detective Benoit Blanc in the murder-mystery movies.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now.