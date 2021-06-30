Kate Bosworth Says She 'Wanted to Disappear' after Facing 'Cruelty' Early in Her Career

Kate Bosworth opened up about the criticism she faced as a young actress and how it has made her more empathetic toward younger generations

Kate Bosworth is getting candid about the experience of being famous at a young age. Although she's been successful in films like Remember the Titans and Superman Returns, the actress said fame hasn't always been a smooth ride.

During an appearance on the latest episode of InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Bosworth, 38, shared some of her lowest points living under public scrutiny.

"It was so intense and overwhelming," she explained to host and InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown. "It was a really, really hard time, and I did not know how to handle that at all. And I also did not know how to really communicate through that very well to support systems or to my friends or family."

"I was losing a lot of weight because I was really under a lot of scrutiny, and I was so stressed and spun out that if you see images of me then, it's like seeing someone under duress," Bosworth continued. "And I think that a lot of times people in the spotlight get this sort of thing, like, 'Well, that's what you chose,' and that's what it is."

The Blue Crush star said she experienced a "real kind of cruelty" throughout the early 2000s, noting that when she looks back on photos of herself she's rarely smiling in them. She added that starting her career just a few years out of high school resulted in her being extremely hard on herself.

"When you take a small town kid...and then all of sudden there's this intense amount of scrutiny and criticism and...it's so heartbreaking. I felt like I wanted to disappear, I really did," she said during the show.

Kate Boswort Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

But in reflecting on that time, Bosworth said she's expanded her perspective and has a lot more empathy for younger generations and the pressure they face to achieve "unattainable" perfection, especially due to social media.

The actress has spent the past year trying to spread positivity and happiness to people, especially during the pandemic. In September, Bosworth spoke to PEOPLE about her latest project, a lifestyle website called KIND.EST, which features inspirational profiles on people changing the world.

"This is an online space I have been conceptualizing for some time. I wanted to create an authentic corner of the internet — a handmade destination, born from my desire to connect deeper, to explore further, to smile more, to be curious — through honesty and kindness," she said at the time.