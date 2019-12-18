Kate Beckinsale Says She Doesn't Drink Caffeine or Alcohol: 'Some People’s Systems Are Just a Bit Sensitive'  

Kate Beckinsale will be sticking to mock-tails this holiday season!

For a new January and February cover story in Women’s Health, the 46-year-old actress said she does not drink any caffeine or alcohol. “I think some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things,” she explained. “If you told me you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself. If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine.”

She also opened up about what health and wellness mean to her. “I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically. So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it,” Beckinsale said. “I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something — time for a run around the paddock.”

When it comes to exercise, the actress said she likes to work out in the morning six times a week with her trainer, Brad Siskind, from Gunnar Peterson’s gym. The Underworld star explained that staying active helps her with her mental and emotional health.

“Now exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise,” she said. “The other aspects feel like a great side effect.”

She added that her commitment to fitness has also been invaluable in her work. “I haven’t been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it’s partially from practicing yoga,” Beckinsale said. “But as well as that, I just got into trampolining and it’s the great thing … it makes you feel kind of jolly.”

Now, the actress is working on a new female-led action-comedy coming out in 2020, Jolt. She stars as the lead character who goes on a “revenge-fueled rampage,” per IMDb, after the man she loves is murdered.

“I explain, ‘It’s this woman who’s got this rage disorder.’ And every single woman has said, ‘Oh. Me.’ Women are really f—— angry right now,” Beckinsale said of working on the film. “It was quite a nice thing to get to do that with a female director.”