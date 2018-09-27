Kate Beckinsale, 45, Shows Off Her Abs in Gym Selfie as She Teases Her Trainer

Kate Beckinsale found something odd on celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson‘s mirror — and used the opportunity to take a sizzling selfie.

The Underworld actress, 45, showed off her fabulous abs on Instagram in stomach-baring black and white exercise gear on Wednesday. She put her brunette hair up for a workout in Beverly Hills, California.

Beckinsale blamed the substance on the mirror on LeBron James‘ arrival in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. She jokingly captioned the snapshot, “This is the second time I’ve found ectoplasm on the bathroom mirrors in the gym ever since @gunnarfitness got all excited about working with @kingjames what can it mean.”

RELATED: Back On? Kate Beckinsale, 45, Steps Out with Former Flame Matt Rife, 23, at Comedy Show

Reposting the picture, Peterson cheekily replied, “Ironic (or not) that it is only found in the bathroom where your @shape magazine cover hangs. Everything happens for a reason @katebeckinsale. Long live The King.”

Kate Beckinsale at the home of Gunnar Peterson Joe Scarnici/Getty

Beckinsale opened up to SHAPE in the January/February 2017 issue about her exercise mentality.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian and Gunnar Peterson Host Good American Performance Launch Class

“I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b— about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” she told the magazine. “Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”

Kate Beckinsale Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE Magazine

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do, but hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” the mother of one continued. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Belts Out Prince’s ‘Kiss’ in Her Own Version of Carpool Karaoke

Those abs don’t come easy — her workout routine is intense. “I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture,” she explained to Shape. “But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”