"I felt personally affronted by it because she's a beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art,” Kat Dennings said

Kat Dennings on Decision to Publicly Stand Up for Billie Eilish Against Body Shamers: 'I Hate It'

Last month, the 18-year-old "Bad Guy" songstress was photographed out in Los Angeles wearing a tank top and shorts, as opposed to the baggy attire that she typically sports. The outfit choice led to some negative online comments directed at the young singer about her appearance.

At the time, Dennings, 34, defended Eilish on Twitter, where she wrote, "Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look themselves."

She added, "As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f--- right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!"

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Dennings elaborated on why she felt the need to speak up for Eilish.

"Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure. I mean, the internet is gross and awful and I hate it," she said. "But she [is] especially for some reason."

"I don't know if it's because she's so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body ever, it's just gross," she continued. "People forget themselves because the internet is this wall they can hide behind."

"I felt personally affronted by it because she's a beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art,” Dennings added. "I mentioned in my tweet that I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time. I think things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody — things are more inclusive now."

She concluded to ET: "But when I was growing up it was not like that. I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay."

Eilish has opened up in the past about why she doesn't dress like a typical teen popstar.

"I never want the world to know everything about me,” Eilish said in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad. "I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?"

The Grammy award-winning singer continued: "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that, because they don’t know."

Similarly, when Eilish kicked off her world tour before it was brought to a halt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she further addressed her own experiences in a video interlude during one of her shows.

In the video, which was shared online by concertgoers, Eilish slowly strips down to a bra before sinking down into a black-colored liquid. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me," she says in the clip, according to The Guardian.

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut," she adds. "Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

Speaking to Billboard at the end of 2019, Eilish told the publication that many people are still missing the point about her clothing choices.

"I think my message — and I don’t really know if I have one — is miscommunicated sometimes," Eilish said. "Sometimes I get this response from parents like, 'Thank you for dressing the way you do so my daughter doesn’t dress like a slut,' and I’m like, 'Whoa, that is the opposite of what I’m trying to do.'"