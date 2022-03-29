Kasie Hunt Is Ready to Host New CNN+ Series After Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Really Grateful'

"It turned out that the surgery and recovery was the end of a journey, not the beginning of something that was a lot more difficult," The Source with Kasie Hunt anchor tells PEOPLE

After a scary health crisis, Kasie Hunt is coming back stronger than ever.

Last summer, Hunt, 36, was gearing up for a new chapter in her career after announcing her departure from her longtime roles at NBC News and MSNBC. Shortly after moving to CNN, the anchor and chief national affairs analyst learned she had a benign brain tumor that needed to be removed through surgery.

Hunt underwent the four-hour operation last fall and has since made a full recovery.

"I'm good. I regularly forget I had brain surgery now, which feels like a major accomplishment," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It took a little while to get there, but it's a really great place to be, and I just feel incredibly lucky."

"It turned out that the surgery and recovery was the end of a journey, not the beginning of something that was a lot more difficult," she says. "I know there are a lot of people who learn news about having something in their brain, and they frankly end up in a much worse place. So I'm really grateful."

Upon returning to work at the start of 2022, Hunt began preparing to debut her own talk show for the network's new streaming service CNN+. The service launches Tuesday, which is also the day her show premieres.

The series, titled The Source with Kasie Hunt, promises to provide a fresh perspective on politics, following Hunt as she maneuvers through Washington, D.C., to closely examine the power structures behind policies affecting various communities across the country. She welcomes viewers from different political backgrounds while offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and insights into current events.

"What I'm hoping people are going to be able to find at my CNN+ show is a place where — and I think we've all been reminded as we've watched this real war unfold in Ukraine — politics is not a war. It's politics ... The divisive nature of our politics right now has sometimes made it hard to remember that," she explains.

"There are a lot of people who have turned away from politics because it's been a rough place to be," she continues. "We are creating a show that we hope will bring voices, newsmakers and very smart, sharp conversations about politics, where we're going to help viewers understand both the process — why things are happening in Washington the way they are — and also what they need to know to help them decide how to make choices about who they're going to vote for, how they're going to be citizens and participants in the process."

While Hunt was healing from her ordeal, she says she "really had to learn how to use [her] time and energy as efficiently as possible" while preparing for the show.

"If you're recovering from something and if you think of the energy you bring to your day as a finite resource, okay, 'How am I applying that in a way that's going to get me the biggest bang for the buck basically?' " says Hunt. "So basically, for me, that means my son and the show come first in this period in my life."

Hunt — who shares her 2-year-old son, Mars, with husband Matt Rivera — was eager to return to doing what she loves at work following her challenging health journey.

"I think that going through something like this just gives you a perspective on what matters in life. That is really eye-opening," she explains. "I'm 36 years old. Most people are not so unfortunate — or fortunate, depending on how you look at it — to be confronted with their own mortality and figuring out how to put the right things in the right order at this point in life."

"I feel like it aged me on the one hand but on the other hand, it's made it much easier to let go of the small irritations that maybe previously I would have gotten tied up in knots about or worried about," she adds. "It just is very clarifying in terms of, nope, it's my family, it's making my living in a way that is fulfilling to me. That's basically it — and being grateful every day too. Basically, focusing on taking advantage of every day because you just never know what might happen next."