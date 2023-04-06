Lifestyle Health Karol G Says Her Latest Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: 'My Face Does Not Look Like This' The Colombian singer took to Instagram on Thursday to shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover, revealing that the image went through many retouches By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 06:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Karol G/instagram Karol G is all about natural beauty. The Colombian singer, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover, revealing that the image went through many retouches that she disagreed with. Karol G Talks Reclaiming Her 'Space' and Upcoming Bitchota Tour: 'I'm Super Happy to Represent' "My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she writes in the caption of her posts, which contains a bear-faced selfie and the edited cover photo. GQ "Despite making my discontent clear with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it, as if to look good, I needed all those changes," she continued in the post's caption. While the "Provenza" singer adds that she was happy when told she would be the publication's cover star, she admits the experience left her feeling disrespected, as she stressed that the cover does not correctly represent who she is. Karol G Visits Fan Who Gave Birth at Her Concert in the Hospital: 'I'm Speechless' "I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it's disrespectful to me, it's disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes," she wrote near the end of the post. Before embarking on her 2021 Bichota Tour, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about reclaiming her space as a female reggaeton artist and representing her community. "As a Latina, I think all the Latinos, we just have something inside that makes us really hard workers," she said. "We look [for] the opportunity in places that there's no opportunity." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "We are working for our spaces right now. But we are here. And we now have that respect. People know us [and] know our story," she added. "I'm super happy just to represent that part, to inspire people if I can. That's the most important thing."