Karol G Says Her Latest Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: 'My Face Does Not Look Like This'

Karol G is all about natural beauty.

The Colombian singer, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover, revealing that the image went through many retouches that she disagreed with.

"My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally," she writes in the caption of her posts, which contains a bear-faced selfie and the edited cover photo.

GQ

"Despite making my discontent clear with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it, as if to look good, I needed all those changes," she continued in the post's caption.

While the "Provenza" singer adds that she was happy when told she would be the publication's cover star, she admits the experience left her feeling disrespected, as she stressed that the cover does not correctly represent who she is.

"I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it's disrespectful to me, it's disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes," she wrote near the end of the post.

Before embarking on her 2021 Bichota Tour, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about reclaiming her space as a female reggaeton artist and representing her community.

"As a Latina, I think all the Latinos, we just have something inside that makes us really hard workers," she said. "We look [for] the opportunity in places that there's no opportunity."

"We are working for our spaces right now. But we are here. And we now have that respect. People know us [and] know our story," she added. "I'm super happy just to represent that part, to inspire people if I can. That's the most important thing."