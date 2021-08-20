Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child together in March.

Karlie Kloss Shows Off Post-Baby Body in the Gym, Says She 'Worked Hard' for Abs

Karlie Kloss is working on her fitness.

On Thursday, the supermodel, who welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Levi Joseph — with husband Joshua Kushner in March, showed off her post-baby body via a gym selfie on her Instagram Story.

Posing in front of a mirror, Kloss, 29, bared her toned physique while dressed in a green sports bra and black leggings. The Project Runway host explained in text written over the photo that she "worked hard" for her "abs."

"Oh hey ABS! fancy seeing you here. worked hard for youuu," Kloss expressed.

Making sure her hard work didn't go to waste; Kloss shared a photo of her recovery meal in an additional photo on the social media platform. "Refueling," Kloss wrote over the image of a bowl of oatmeal and mixed fruit.

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss' meal | Credit: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

In addition to practicing self-care, Kloss has been soaking up motherhood. Earlier this month, the model celebrated her first birthday as a mom, kicking off the festive occasion with a snuggle with her baby boy.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story at the time, Kloss cuddled little Levi before giving him a kiss on the head.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude for the love of my life," Kloss wrote in the caption. Kloss also posted a photo of Kushner, 36, staring lovingly at his son and thanked her own parents for "bringing me into this world and giving my sisters and I everything."

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While only three months old, Levi has had his own share of milestone moments. In June, Kloss took her baby to Disney World for the first time. Kloss shared photos from the family trip to Instagram, writing: "Levi's first visit to the Happiest Place on Earth and mommy's 1253th."