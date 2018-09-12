Karlie Kloss Lost Modeling Jobs After Going on Birth Control: 'My Body Became More Womanly'

Karlie Kloss rose to fame in her teenage years, as a size 0 model able to fit in any designer’s clothes. But after going on birth control and gaining weight, she started losing out on jobs.

Kloss, 26, said that she went up to a size 4 or 6 in one year, and believes her work suffered because of it.

“I started taking birth control, and my body became more womanly — hips and thighs appeared,” she told Vogue for their October issue. “I started losing jobs; I wasn’t getting booked for the runway; designers stopped working with me. It felt as if my world had been turned upside down.”

Kloss said that was a difficult time, but it helped her reflect on herself.

“I’d always measured myself against Gisele [Bündchen] — to me she was the pinnacle of modeling success — and that was not productive,” she said. “That’s when I had a breakthrough: I realized it was time for me to do me, to embrace the things that make me who I am.”

Kloss, who recently got engaged to Josh Kushner, said in 2016 that she now prioritizes self-care.

“I don’t sit still very often, so that’s why I’ve had to learn how to really take care of myself, and feel my best even when I’m not in my routine, when I’m not sleeping in my own bed and working out in the same place doing the same thing every day,” she said. “I love to dance…to kind of just move. There’s nothing more gratifying than a good sweat.”

And while Kloss loves cookies — she does have a line of them with Milk Bar, after all — she said she’s more careful about what she eats ahead of New York Fashion Week.

“I think during crunch time I’m just a little more careful about the sweets,” Kloss said. “I have a serious sweet tooth. I started a cookie line because I have that much of a sweet tooth, but still gotta indulge and enjoy life.”