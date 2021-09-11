Karl-Anthony Towns Defends Jordyn Woods from Plastic Surgery Accusations: 'I've SEEN the Hard Work'

"This is all natural," Karl-Anthony Towns wrote of girlfriend Jordyn Woods' body transformation after she faced accusations of plastic surgery amid the launch of her fitness app FrstPlace

Karl-Anthony Towns is celebrating his girlfriend's accomplishments and defending her against haters.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center, 25, stuck up for Jordyn Woods on Thursday, following criticism of her body transformation. "Are we saying that women can't work hard and transform their bodies??" he started in a lengthy Twitter thread.

"I've SEEN the hard work and I've seen the results and trust me, this is all natural," Towns continued. "Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!"

His thread came after Woods, 23, launched her new fitness app FrstPlace this week. She celebrated the venture by posting a before-and-after photo of her fitness journey, which was met with backlash in the comments section, accusing her of getting cosmetic surgery.

"And to the people who have these Twitter fingers that make other people feel bad so they can feel better about themselves, I'm gonna respond to ya hate with love because THAT'S WHAT JORDYN WANTS TO PROMOTE……LOVE," Towns wrote. "So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving. And to you the one and only @jordynwoods, I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything."

Towns continued to praise Woods as she's "stayed true to YOU" and "never changed to fit people's narratives and agendas."

"I could write a book about why this world needs more people like YOU," Towns wrote. "Whatever false narratives they've tried to paint you in, (incredibly false narratives I would like to add) the next generation is so lucky to have you as a role model.

"John is smiling down at you every day at the way you handle things and at how you treat people who don't deserve your kindness," he added of Woods' father, who died of cancer when she was 19.

Woods previously penned her own response to mean comments she encountered during her launch week. "I started my fitness platform because for years I struggled with my identity, I've been judged about my weight on the internet since I was about 10," she wrote.

"I've become a young woman in front of everyone and I'm still growing and learning everyday," Woods continued. "On the internet everyone feels entitled to know every little thing, but to be honest that is nobody's business, about five years ago I was in a deep depression, and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle, and then I found fitness. Working out became my therapy and my saving."

jordyn woods Jordyn Woods shared a before and after picture to celebrate her new fitness app | Credit: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The Life of Kylie alum has been open about her struggles with body dysmorphia and the body-shaming she's faced online. She even launched her own size-inclusive clothing line SECNDNTURE in 2018.

"I went through a lot of different things and working out became my therapy, especially after losing my dad," Woods told PEOPLE at the time.