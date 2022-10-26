Karamo Brown is opening up for the first time about his son's drug overdose.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Karamo, the host reveals he found his son Jason overdosing two years ago.

"Today, I'm going to be very vulnerable with you all," Brown, 41, says in the clip. "It's something that I've never talked about publicly."

Brown continues, getting emotional as he addresses the audience. "Almost two years ago, I found my oldest son Jason, lying on the floor, dying from a drug overdose," he shared. "And I was terrified. I was about to lose my son. I didn't know what to do. I was in shock."

The activist then turns to the cameras to say, "For anybody else who's out there that's going through this stuff, there are people out there that want to help you."

Karamo Brown. Amy Sussman/Getty

Before the clip ends, Brown invites Jason, 25, to sit with him. "What do you remember about that day?" Brown asks his son.

On Thursday's show, the father and son will sit down and speak about his drug use, what he remembers from that day and how he is doing now.

The Queer Eye host recently stopped by the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to chat about his new talk show.

"We just started talking about what I love to do, which since high school, just to help people," Brown told host Janine Rubenstein of initial conversations around the show. "Partly I'm nosy as hell, so I like to be in people's business. But, once I'm in their business, I want to help them. And that's what I've been doing all my life. On Queer Eye, everything."

The show airs on stations including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland, among others.