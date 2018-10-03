Kanye West Celebrates Dad 'Beating Cancer' by Eating Bugs: 'No More Fear'

Kanye West has a lot to celebrate!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old “All Mine” rapper revealed his dad Ray West’s cancer was in remission and in honor of his recovery, the father and son duo ate bugs.

“Overcome fear,” Kanye captioned an Instagram photo showing the insects. “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear,” Kanye added.

Kanye and Ray appeared to be munching down on a plate of sauteed crickets.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed Kanye’s father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Kanye’s dad was diagnosed with cancer and is already receiving treatment,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously told PEOPLE.

“He seems to be responding well to the treatment and everyone is hopeful he will be okay.”

“Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him,” the source continued, adding that it’s been helpful for the Kanye to lean on his wife Kim Kardashian West and their three children North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 8 months, for support.

“When his mom suddenly passed away, Kanye was all alone. Having Kim and the kids around helps in difficult situations,” the insider said.

Kanye’s mother Donda died in 2007 at the age of 58, following cosmetic surgery complications.

In January 2008, the Los Angeles coroner determined that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery.

In addition to celebrating his father’s health, Kanye recently opened up about his own during an interview with TMZ.

After promising his new album Yandhi would drop during his Saturday Night Live appearance on Sept. 29, Kanye revealed it will now be released on Nov. 23.

“I started incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before, concepts that people don’t talk about. Concepts talking about body shaming, women being looked down upon for how many people they’ve slept with,” the rapper said explaining the reason for the album’s delay.

“It’s just a full Ye album,” he explained, adding that all of the albums he’d previously released weren’t on the same level as the music he’s currently working on. “Those five albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation. Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself,” Kanye told TMZ.