Kansas Boy, 3, Dies After Being Anesthetized During Dental Procedure

A Kansas mother is mourning the death of her son after a tragic incident at the dentist.

Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was taken into Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry in Wichita on July 6 to have teeth pulled due to a gum infection, KWCH reported. The three-year-old was given anesthesia for the "simple procedure" and died soon after, his mother Nancy Valenzuela told KSNW.

"We didn't expect to come out of there without a child," the Scott City woman said, adding that her son was fine before surgery.

According to a Wichita Police Department incident report released to the outlet, the anesthesiologist said Abiel was doing fine for about 30 minutes under sedation. However, about 20 minutes later, the boy's cheek later swelled and his pulse slowed down. Per the report, the patient was "given something," though the details were redacted, "to try to increase his heart rate when his pulse stopped and they started CPR."

Abiel was soon hospitalized, where he later died. The report noted that the doctor who performed the procedure said he had never seen a case like this, specifically in a patient without any known allergies.

In an emotional post on Facebook Monday, Valenzuela demanded answers, saying her son did not have an allergic reaction because it was the same anesthesia he was under previously, which he had no reaction to.

"My boy didn't deserve to die no matter how many [people] say it was probably an allergic reaction," she wrote in the post. "I watched Doctors and nurses give CPR forever and my boy didn't return to me. So yes I want Justice, find out what happened because he was a healthy boy. And there is someone to blame for it."

In conversation with KSNW, she described her investigation as a promise to her son.

"'I couldn't do anything for you, but I will investigate.' It's what I told him. It's the only thing I can do and bring awareness," Valenzuela said of Abiel's tragic death.

Police officer Trevor Macy told the outlet in a statement that there is no criminal investigation underway at this time.

On Monday, an attorney for Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry released statement to the outlet, saying: "Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry is devastated by the death of Abiel Valenzuela Zapata. We are praying for the family during this time and ask for the community to do so, as well. Like Abiel's family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred.

"Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine. We would like to thank the EMS first responders who arrived only a few minutes after we called 911," the statement said. "They continued the CPR efforts we had begun and worked feverishly to save Abiel."

Tiny Teeth Pediatrics Dentistry and Nancy Valenzuela have yet to respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

A GoFundMe was established for funeral costs and other financial expenses for the boy's family, where nearly $13,000 has been raised to date.

In another Facebook post Monday, Valenzuela voiced her gratitude for those supporting her family during this painful time.