The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared details about her recent procedure during the first episode of her new YouTube channel series, Body Work

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery: 'I'm Just Gonna Keep It 100 with You'

Kandi Burruss is getting candid about cosmetic surgery.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared details about her recent breast reduction procedure during the first episode of a new series on her YouTube channel titled Body Work. Burruss, 45, said that she was inspired to start the series in order to "be real with the people" about the type of body work that celebrities often have done, but don't speak publicly about.

"Let's not let all the other diets and stuff that I've done confuse you into thinking that that's what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey!" she said. "I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, 'juice cleanse' recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that."

However, Burruss admitted that her weight loss did not impact the size of her breasts. Instead, she chose to seek out a surgeon to help.

"I have been trying to change the way I eat. I've been trying intermittent fasting. I've been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay?" she continued. "I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I'm just gonna keep it 100 with you."

In addition to her breast reduction, Burruss said she's also undergone liposuction and a tummy tuck. She said she's "tried" Botox as well, but ultimately opted not to continue with facial injections.

Later in the video, Burruss included footage from the day of her breast reduction surgery, which was done by Dr. Chad Deal, who practices in the Tennessee and Georgia area.

"He reduced these bad boys," the reality star said while lying in bed after her surgery, explaining that her new breasts were "perky and they're smaller for sure."