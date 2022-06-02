Vice President Harris explains in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE that Americans could lose more than just the right to abortion if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade

Kamala Harris Warns of the Loss of Privacy If Roe Is Overturned: 'This Is the Time to Fight'

With the Supreme Court expected to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision later this month, Vice President Kamala Harris is warning about the loss of privacy that could come.

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Harris, 57, explains that reversing Roe would not only eliminate the constitutionally guaranteed right to abortion, but also several other rights that are predicated on the 1973 decision, like the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case that allowed for same-sex marriage.

"At its core, Roe is about the right to privacy. The freedom to make decisions about your own body," she explains. "The right to privacy that forms the basis of Roe is the same foundation used to recognize other important rights, such as the right to use contraception. And the right to marry someone of the same sex; someone you love."

The Supreme Court is currently deciding on whether Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks goes against the constitution, and last month, a leaked draft opinion indicated that the newly-conservative majority on the Court intends to side with Mississippi and overturn Roe.

"If the Supreme Court overturns it, abortion could be banned in states across the country, putting women's lives at risk," Harris says. "And extremist legislatures are already weaponizing the use of the law to criminalize and punish women."

Harris vows in the video that the Biden administration "will defend women's constitutional rights, and we will fight to protect the fundamental right to self-determination."

And though two previous attempts in Congress to codify Roe into law and make abortion legal nationwide have already failed, Harris says they will keep trying.

"We will continue to call on Congress to make Roe the law, which would protect your right to make decisions about your own body, without the government interfering," she says. "And we will continue to use all available options when the Court rules."

"Our collective charge in this moment is to fight for the health, safety and well-being of all women with everything we've got."

After the draft opinion leaked on May 2, Harris had condemned the likely Supreme Court decision.

"Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of Roe v. Wade against women," she wrote in a tweet the next day.