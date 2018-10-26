Kaley Cuoco Slams 'Social Media Trolls' for Saying She Looks Pregnant: 'Seriously, Shut Up'

Kaley Cuoco has a simple message for the people asking if she’s pregnant: “shut up.”

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, was frustrated after she shared a photo of herself at the InStyle awards, and “social media trolls” started asking if she’s expecting.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” she said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

Cuoco pointed out that no one would ever ask her that in person, so people shouldn’t do it online either.

“Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ ” she said. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.”

And Cuoco, who wed husband Karl Cook on July 1, clarified the matter for her Instagram followers, even though she didn’t want to.

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up,” she said.

This was the second time in three months that Cuoco had to fight back against her Instagram body shamers. At the end of July, a few weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery, she shared videos of her modified workout. But many of her followers decided to criticize her for the bra she chose, and said that they could see her nipples.

“FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head,” she responded in the comments. “NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS.”

Cuoco also responded directly to one commenter, telling them, “Don’t be jealous. It’s not flattering.”