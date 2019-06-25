Kaley Cuoco Gets Cupping and Scraping Therapy After Her Workout Leaves Her ‘Absolutely Wrecked’

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco/Instagram (2)

No pain no gain?

Kaley Cuoco was feeling “absolutely wrecked” after her intense workouts, so she went to get cupping and scraping therapy — but those aren’t exactly comfortable either.

The Big Bang Theory star, 33, shared videos on her Instagram Story from her visit to her “angel” Flory, who performed the cupping and scraping therapies. In them, Flory uses a jade gua sha, a Chinese tool that scrapes at the skin to release muscle tissue and improve circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco captioned one video. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

Cuoco, in discomfort, asked Flory, “What are you doing to me. Explain what horrific things you’re doing to me.”

“I’m doing gua sha,” Flory responded. “Your fascia is intense and tight, and I need to remove it … your nerves and your ligaments get better.”

Cuoco then showed Flory doing cupping therapy on her legs. Also an ancient Chinese massage therapy, cupping, or myofascial decompression, uses a suction cup-like tool increase blood circulation.

As Flory puts them on Cuoco’s legs, the actress said, in some pain, “I mean, that is just ridiculous. Oh my goodness gracious. Oh my gosh.”

After Cuoco left the therapy appointment, she said that she was “absolutely wrecked.”

“I don’t even know how to function right now,” she said, while sitting in her car. “First, I started with Ryan Sorensen at Proactive, at my gym. Which, shout out to Proactive Fitness, I am like, so obsessed with that gym. You just feel like a badass when you go in there. I love everyone there … I got my ass handed to me there, and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.”

Cuoco said that she needs to spend more time repairing her body.

“I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she said. “I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. If I don’t take care of it, I’m going to crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

And the star has had major injuries in the past — in July 2018, just five days after her wedding to husband Karl Cook, Cuoco had shoulder surgery.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so [I] brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

Two and a half weeks later, Cuoco was ready to get back to her regular workouts, even if it meant hitting the gym in a sling. She shared videos from her workout at Proactive — sets of squats, battle ropes and side steps with a resistance band — all with her arm carefully in her brace.