"I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was," the Big Ban Theory star wrote on her Instagram

Kaley Cuoco Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Masked Workout: 'I'm Protecting Myself & Everyone Around Me'

Kaley Cuoco is masking up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Bang Theory star, 34, clapped back at anti-mask comments left on her Instagram on Monday when she shared a video of herself working out while wearing a protective face covering.

"My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music !" she captioned footage of herself jumping rope along a hallway in a blue surgical face mask.

While most of the comments were supportive — with one calling Cuoco a "great example and role model" for using a mask — others criticized her for covering her face while exercising, claiming that it was "unhealthy to work out in a mask."

"For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others," Cuoco wrote in the comments section.

"I’m protecting myself and everyone around me," she added. "That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

A group of researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science has found that without any mask, the droplets from a cough traveled more than 8 feet — past even the recommended 6 feet for social distancing.

Experts agree that when it comes to protection, the N-95 mask works best — though they should be reserved for medical professionals and other frontline workers — and a study this year determined that after that, multi-layered sewn cloth masks are the second-most effective form of protection

Cuoco has been open about using face masks and taking other precautionary measures throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, the actress shared a photo of herself with her The Flight Attendant costar Zosia Mamet, writing, "Friends that get covid tested every few days , wear masks, take necessary pre-cautions, listen to production rules , wash hands all day long and respect the process together, get to act together 🥰 😷."

In August, she posted two masked selfies with Michiel Huisman while on the set of her upcoming HBO Max series.

"We’re back!! Keeping our distance of course! 🤣🥰," she captioned the shots.