Kaitlyn Bristowe Is 'Proud' After Weeks of Training for DWTS : 'My Body at 35 Feels Strong'

On Sunday, the Bachelor Nation star, 35, displayed her fitness progress over a 14-week period, revealing on Instagram that her quarantine time has been spent improving her health, inside and out.

"I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks," she captioned the post, adding which routines kept her busy: "Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling."

Bristowe said her "body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance" ahead of her upcoming appearance on season 29 of DWTS.

"All I keep saying is 'please don’t get sent home night one after all this work'. Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something," she wrote. "I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!!"

Added Bristowe: "You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud. Drop a 🙌🏼 if you’re gonna use those little cute fingers to vote #DWTS (also I’m going to tag everyone who has helped me on this 14 week journey)."

In the comment section, fellow Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown — who won the last season of the dance competition series — applauded Bristowe for her commitment.

"Dang girl!! You look amazing!! So excited for you! 💃❤️🙌🏻," wrote Brown, 25, to which Bristowe replied: "thanks gf! Trying to keep the streak alive!!! You set the bar high!"

Elsewhere in the comment section, Bristowe's boyfriend Jason Tartick gushed over her transformation, comparing her fit physique to that of famous superheroes. "Def one of the three superheroes but which one...Wonder Woman, Superwoman or Catwoman vibes!?! 🤔."

"pink power ranger," answered Bristowe, as Tartick, 31, said back: "oh Lordy my childhood dreams came to fruition....I’m dating the pink freakin power ranger!!!" The back-and-forth also saw Bristowe make a steamy reference to the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger character Kimberly Hart: "Kaitlyn in the streets and Kimberly in the sheets."

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was also among the stars applauding Bristowe for achieving her fitness goals. "Sweat equity pays off! Keep killing it!" he wrote, to which she responded, "damn right TC."

Last month, during an episode of her Kin web series, 9 to Wine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bristowe shared her biggest fears about heading to the ballroom and her thoughts on who she wants to partner with on the show.

"I'm going to be under a microscope again, and I feel like it took me a couple years to get out of that feeling of everybody's eyes on me and criticizing and just everybody has an opinion," she said. "So my fear about going back into the world of national television with something as vulnerable as dancing, I'm excited, but I'm also a little bit nervous again to be critiqued for being myself."

"You never want to be the girl that goes home night one. And that's another big fear of mine," she added. "Even though I've grown up dancing and I have the confidence in the dance studio, I've never done ballroom dancing in my life. What if I'm terrible at it?"