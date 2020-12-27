Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares COVID-19 Recovery Update: 'Officially Lost My Taste and Smell'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is experiencing new symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette, 35, gave her fans an update on how she was doing after revealing that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So, I've officially lost my taste and smell," she said in an Instagram Story video. "I don't know why I think I know how COVID works, because I don't. But, when I first got it, I was like, 'Okay, no real symptoms.' "

"And then a few days went by and I was, 'Oh, okay, I just feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste," she added. "It's just so unpredictable, and I think that's the scariest part about COVID — all of the unknown and the unpredictableness [sic] of it."

In her videos, Bristowe went on to share that she was so excited to have her "peppermint tea" and "peanut butter chocolate squares" for breakfast every morning while recovering. "And now I can't even taste that," she said.

She also added that she's been feeling "very tired," but that she's "still okay."

"I don't have any shortness of breath, it's more just I lost all my taste and smell and feeling like I have a really bad cold," the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe star said.

On Thursday, Bristowe shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her and Tartick, 32, sitting in front of their Christmas tree writing, "Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year."

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

"We have Covid," she wrote in the post. "Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves."

"We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," the Dancing with the Stars champion continued. "Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!"

Tartick also shared the news with his Instagram followers, saying he and Bristowe had a "responsible quarantine plan in place" so that they'd be able to spend Christmas with his family.

"Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan," Tartick wrote alongside a video of him and Bristowe. "We made an adult decision to allow a friend over during the quarantine time bc for a project she was working on she was required to be tested and showed 3 negative tests in a row for her work. On her way home Sunday, her Saturday morning test came in positive."

"You just can never be too cautious and careful," he continued. "There’s no out thinking this god awful virus, lesson learned. Thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by Covid, to those who have endured a challenging 2020, to the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line everyday for others and to those who are family less during the holiday. ❤️."