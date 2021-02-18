Kacey Musgraves Shares Photo of Her Gallbladder to Mark a Year Since Surgery: 'Isn't Science Neat'

The country music star shared the graphic photo as Twitter users challenged each other to post the "weirdest pic" from their phones

Warning: Graphic photo below.

Kacey Musgraves is looking back at the time she underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder.

On Thursday, as Twitter users challenged one another to share the "weirdest pic" on their phone, the 32-year-old country music star tweeted out a picture of the organ as her submission.

"weirdest pic in ur phone right now: go!" she wrote. "Ok since no one asked mine is of the s— gallbladder that had to be taken out of my body exactly a year ago."

"Isn't science neat," the singer added.

Twitter users quickly responded with random photos found on their phones, as well as remarks about Musgraves' candidness.

"*6 time Grammy winning gallbladder," one fan joked.

Another quipped, "You have some gall to post this photo."

Musgraves reflected on her 2020 in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, opening up about her divorce from Ruston Kelly for the first time.

According to the "Rainbow" songstress, their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she explained to the magazine. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general," she told the outlet. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."

Musgraves and Kelly, 32, tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, more than a year after meeting at a songwriters' showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

In July, the pair announced their split following two and a half years of marriage.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," they continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

Image zoom Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives," their statement read.