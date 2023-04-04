01 of 10 NBC In 1982, a teenage Justine Bateman entered living rooms as Mallory Keaton, the sharp older sister on the NBC sitcom Family Ties. In the years following she continued working steadily in film and television with roles on Men Behaving Badly, Easy to Assemble and Men in Trees, as her younger brother Jason Bateman's star was rising, too. In recent years, the 57-year-old actress and mother of two has become an advocate for aging naturally in Hollywood, first speaking to PEOPLE about skipping plastic surgery in 2013 and talking more recently about the stereotypes as she promotes her book, Face: One Square Foot of Skin. Here, everything the star has said about staying natural.

02 of 10 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty "I'm glad I look different," Bateman (here in 1993) told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "When I look in the mirror, I know what I've achieved."

03 of 10 Donato Sardella/WireImage "Why in society is the idea that an older woman's face need to be fixed?" Bateman (here in 2005) asked on Tamron Hall in 2021. "Why did we get from facelifts being unusual to 'Yes'? Why are we even suggesting that all these women need to fix their faces?" She continued: "There's an absolute opportunity for anyone to grab onto [aging] and say ... even if you spend five minutes going, 'Hey, I look great!' and then notice what comes up: what fear comes up? That's how I go through it: whatever irrational fear comes up I've got to write it down or say it out loud so I can expose it and it can start to erode."

04 of 10 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In her chat with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Bateman (here in 2008) mused: "Now a lot of younger woman are looking at older women in the public eye... and they see that they're getting their faces cut up and plastic injected in and toxins and everything so if you're 20, 25 years old, you look at that and you go,'Oh, I guess that's what I have to do. Or you see these women who seem frightened about looking older and then you think, 'Oh, I don't want to put the breaks on, because I don't want to be frightened. I don't want that to be my future.'"

05 of 10 Albert Michael/Startraks The actress (reuniting with Family Ties costars Michael J. Fox and Meredith Baxter in 2010) spoke to Glamour in 2021 about her book and choosing happiness over a fixation on her looks. "I think things are going to come my way whether my face is wrinkled or my skin is loose on my neck and under my eyes, or not," she said. "Am I going to enjoy it or not enjoy it? Because right now I have a book coming out and I have a film that just premiered at a big film festival. If I was fixated on the fact that my face looks like it's 55, I would be completely screwing myself out of enjoying this moment in my life. It's happening whether I'm happy with the way my face looks or not. So what's my attitude going to be? Am I going to spend time obsessing on the fact that my face is naturally aging? It's ridiculous. No. I'm going to have a good f---ing time!"

06 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage "I think getting all this plastic surgery is just people pleasing," Bateman (here in 2011) told PEOPLE in 2021. "You don't want people to criticize you anymore so you appease them. The more you do that, the further away you get away from your true self. It doesn't work for me. If somebody said to me now we could do some surgery, wouldn't I be signaling that I'm super insecure? To me, it would."

07 of 10 Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock Promoting her book to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2021, Bateman (here in 2018) brought up the bright sides of aging. "I think about how many tears have come through this face, how much joy, how much exhaustion or exuberance – that's an incredible collection of experience that this really small area of my body has taken on," she said. "Of course I see someone who's older, but when I first saw my neck skin getting looser, I said to myself, 'Well, that's what a cool neck looks like.' " "I really liked it when I got angles under my cheekbones. The darkness under my eyes – I think that looks cool," she continued. "To me, though, it's all about attitude. It's not about the elements on my face. That's always been true for me: if I see a picture of myself at any age, and I look insecure, I immediately hate that picture and never want to see it again."

08 of 10 Desiree Navarro/Wireimage "I think there's two ages. You're either alive or you're dead, so while you're alive, do the things you want to do," Bateman (here in 2018) told Fox News in 2021. "My hope is that more and more people can kind of reject that distraction. Why they themselves have a fear of people thinking they look older and then be more themselves and live their lives more fully because when somebody is living their life to the fullest extent, you know, and really being themselves, we all benefit from that."

09 of 10 "I just don't give a s---. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it," Bateman said on 60 Minutes Australia in 2023. "I feel like [Botox and fillers] would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20," she added. "I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."