Justine Bateman Says Bags Under Kristen Stewart's Eyes Are 'Cool,' Wishes More Actresses Looked Unique

Justine Bateman has been speaking out about acceptance.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the writer, director and producer, 57, discussed the pressure many woman feel to "fix their face," as they age and the "irrational fear" that lies underneath. She also noted how women, including younger actresses such as Kristen Stewart, who embrace their looks tend to stand out among the crowd.

"The bags under Kristen Stewart's eyes… she's young. This is just naturally on her face. It's not an age thing or anything. I think that looks super cool," said Bateman.

"In the same way when Anjelica Huston first came into our understanding ... You would see pictures of her and that nose ... Just like, oh my God, that's so awesome," she added.

Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography

She traces her love for individuality back to her love of watching such films as those by Italian director Federico Fellini, which blended fantasy with reality, as she grew up. However, she said that distinctive looks are becoming more and more rare due in part to social media.

"People who have specific elements to them, I just find really cool. Somebody's looking the same as everyone else, I just think is ... truly erasure," she said.

"If you're trying to look like everybody else, you're trying to look [like] one particular standard ... I think people are trying to erase themselves. I think they're trying to not stand out … If you're an outlier, you'll be picked off by predators. I think it's a bit of that," she explained.

The former Family Ties actress has been candid about her stance on aging naturally and against the idea of having to "fix your face" as one grows older.

"I just don't give a s---. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it," she said during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia. "I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."

However, that wasn't always the case. Bateman recalled Googling herself while writing her first book Fame: The Hijacking of Reality, and finding the autocomplete: "looks old," and then looked at the photos presented as "evidence."

"I thought my face looked fine," told PEOPLE in 2021 ahead of the release of her book Face: One Square Foot of Skin, which she is currently turning into a film. "Because of some of the fears I had, unrelated to my face, I decided to make them right and me wrong ... I became really ashamed of my face, ridiculously so."

Those societal pressures still have a hold, and Bateman told 60 Minutes Australia it was troubling to think about how people can become obsessed with trying to reverse the natural process of aging.

"I feel sad for them, I feel sad that they are not just enjoying life. I feel sad that they are distracted from the things that they are meant to do in life … with this consuming idea that they've got to fix their face before anything else can happen."

As she tells PEOPLE, "I'm really curious to see what my face is going to look like when I'm 87. I've got to tell you, part of me is way too curious to see how it's going to look to do anything. If I did, I'd never know and I've got to find out. I want to see."