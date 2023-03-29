Justine Bateman on Plastic Surgery: 'You're Not Going to Make That Fear Go Away by Changing Your Face'

The former Family Ties star told PEOPLE in 2021 that “plastic surgery is just people pleasing”

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 04:42 PM

Over the years, Justine Bateman has maintained her stance on not getting plastic surgery.

The Face: One Square Foot of Skin author, 57, recently appeared on 60 Minutes Australia with a message to those criticizing her natural appearance.

"I just don't give a s---. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it," she said. "I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."

Back in 2021, Bateman spoke to PEOPLE about why she'll never get any cosmetic procedures done. The director and former Family Ties star recalled a moment when she Googled her name and saw comments that she looked old, which quickly impacted how she viewed herself.

"I thought my face looked fine," the actress said. "And then because of some of the fears I had, unrelated to my face, I decided to make them right and me wrong....I became really ashamed of my face, ridiculously so."

justine bateman
Gary Gershoff/Wireimage

Although the online criticism initially threw her, it led her to examine her own irrational fears.

"I find it really wrong that women right now are absorbing this idea that their faces need to be fixed," Bateman said. "I realized my face is only going to get older. So why not take care of whatever fear I have attached to that."

She explained at the time that women often want "to change their faces so that x, y, z can't happen."

"You're not going to make that fear go away by changing your face," she admitted. "If you go and get plastic surgery, you're going to look different. Okay. You'll have that, but you haven't dealt with what the fear was. That fear will continue."

"I think getting all this plastic surgery is just people pleasing," Bateman continued. "You don't want people to criticize you anymore so you appease them. The more you do that, the further away you get away from your true self. It doesn't work for me."

Related Articles
justine bateman
Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'
justine bateman
Why Justine Bateman Will Never Get Plastic Surgery: 'Stop Telling Women To Get Their Faces Fixed'
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
All the Ups and Downs of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy and Amy Slaton
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
Sharon Stone poses at "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund
Sharon Stone Reflects on Breast Tumor Surgery: 'Don't Ever Feel Compelled Not to Get a Mammogram'
ashley-hebert
'Bachelorette' Alum Ashley Hebert Faced 'Mind-Blowing' Hate from Men Online After Announcing Her Divorce
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13622397aa) Christina Applegate Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2022
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
WWE's Carmella Opens Up About 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to WWE
WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling
Baylen Dupree, 20, Raising Awareness About Tourette Syndrome
20-Year-Old with Tourette Syndrome Raising Awareness After Being Bullied: 'Might as Well Embrace It'
Jessica Grossman is raising ostomy awareness
Toronto Woman Promotes Ostomy Bag Awareness: 'I'm Not Defined by It'
Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Reveals Breast Reduction Plans: It'll 'Absolutely Change My Life'
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs While at the Gym After Denying Ozempic Usage
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck
Helena Bonham Carter arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Helena Bonham Carter Began Menopause as Her Children Hit Puberty: 'You're Both Basically Going Insane'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Shares Advice for Anyone Considering Plastic Surgery After Removing Her Butt Injections