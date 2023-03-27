Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'

The former Family Ties star says when people are critical of her appearance, "I just don't give a s---"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 27, 2023 03:08 PM
justine bateman

Justine Bateman says confidence in your image should grow as you age, not diminish.

The director, author and actress who shot to fame in the 1982 sitcom Family Ties wants to share her body-positive message with anyone who needs to hear it.

Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia, the 57-year-old said she has heard people criticize her natural appearance and had a simple message for them: "I just don't give a s---. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it."

Bateman admits she has in the past thought about things like botox and fillers. But the actor-turned-director's realization was that these procedures could take away something that was far more important than what they could give her.

"I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20," she said, adding "I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."

family ties
Everett

When Justine Bateman was in her early 40s and writing her first book Fame: The Hijacking of Reality, she remembers Googling herself and finding the autocomplete: "looks old." Justine Bateman looks old.

She then looked at the photos presented as "evidence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I thought my face looked fine," told PEOPLE in 2021 ahead of the release of her book Face: One Square Foot of Skin. "Because of some of the fears I had, unrelated to my face, I decided to make them right and me wrong... I became really ashamed of my face, ridiculously so."

Those societal pressures still remain, and Bateman told 60 Minutes Australia it was troubling to think about how people can become obsessed with trying to reverse the natural process of aging.

"I feel sad for them, I feel sad that they are not just enjoying life. I feel sad that they are distracted from the things that they are meant to do in life … with this consuming idea that they've got to fix their face before anything else can happen."

Related Articles
Nikki Battiste and her husband, Dean Simpson, and son Beau Battiste-Simpson.
CBS News' Nikki Battiste Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 After Difficult Fertility Journey
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Get Botox or Filler: 'My Lines Don't Bother Me'
Courteney Cox attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI"
Courteney Cox Reflects on Her Years Using Facial Fillers: 'You Don't Realize You Look a Little Off'
Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Julia Fox Says She's Gotten Liposuction and Botox but Wants to Go Natural
Helena Bonham Cart during the BFI Preview of "Nolly" at BFI Southbank
Helena Bonham Carter Is Tired of Society's Obsession with Aging: 'So Much Else We Should Worry About'
Kelly Ripa Takes a 'Pre Botox' Break to Share Her Book with Her Doctor
Kelly Ripa Takes 'Pre Botox' Break to Share Her Book with Her 'True Love,' Her Dermatologist
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Says It's 'Hurtful' When Critics Say Her Music Is for White People: 'I Am a Black Woman'
Helena Bonham Carter arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Helena Bonham Carter Began Menopause as Her Children Hit Puberty: 'You're Both Basically Going Insane'
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Shuts Down Filtered Beauty Standards with Candid Instagram Selfies: 'No Filter'
Candace Bushnell attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Candace Bushnell Talks Menopause, Sex and Women 'Who Never Want to See a Penis Again'
Olivia, Aurora and Sophia Culpo photographed for the People Digital Stylewatch Issue November 2022
Triple Threat: The Culpo Sisters Unfiltered
Melissa Gilbert photographed at home in Highland Park NY, by George Holz ; April 21 2022 Hair & Makeup : Michelle Coursey Stylist: Jennifer Greene Overalls by DL1962 Kimono by Johnny Was T-shirt by James Perse Boots, model’s own
'Little House on the Prairie' 's Melissa Gilbert on Aging: 'I Finally Feel Comfortable in My Own Skin' 
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares What 5 Years of Sobriety Taught Her: 'I Can and Always Will Get Through It'
Teddi Mellencamp https://www.instagram.com/stories/teddimellencamp/2834395007758481363/
Teddi Mellencamp Defends Her Decision to Get a Neck Lift: 'Would You Prefer I Lie?'
Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Criticism of Her Pursuing a Modeling Career While Studying at Harvard
Sharon Stone attends the 2022 CORE Gala hosted by Sean Penn and Ann Lee at Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sharon Stone Recalls Getting Dumped by Younger Man for Not Getting Botox — and Her Response Is Epic