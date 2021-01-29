The musician and actor bulked up to play a former football player and ex-con in Palmer

Justin Timberlake Put in Work at the Gym to Gain 15 Lbs. for His New Movie: 'He's a Beast'

Justin Timberlake is in "beast" mode at the gym!

The musician and actor, 39, increased the intensity of his workouts last year to add muscle for his latest role as a former football player and ex-con in the new Apple+ movie Palmer. Timberlake's goal was to add 15 lbs. of bulk through serious weightlifting, which he did with the help of celebrity trainer Ben Bruno.

On Thursday, ahead of the movie's release, Bruno shared a video of one of Timberlake's intense workouts and gave the "SexyBack" singer a shoutout for his hard work.

"Throwback to last year when @justintimberlake was training to get in shape for his role in Palmer, which comes out tomorrow. He set a goal to gain 15 lbs. for the role and trained his ass off — sometimes twice a day," Bruno posted on Instagram.

The trainer — who also works with stars like Kate Upton and Chelsea Handler and several NBA players — said that Timberlake hits the gym year-round, but really upped his workouts to hit this goal "with an intense focus and effort."

In the video, Timberlake is pushing up a barbell with 120 lbs. of weight and slowly lowering it to his shoulder, doing six reps on each side.

"Here he's doing an eccentric-emphasis landmine press with 120 pounds on the bar, which is seriously strong," Bruno explained. "None of the pro athletes I train have been able to beat this yet, and I haven't either, which is actually super annoying because lifting is the one thing I thought I could do better than him."

Watching Timberlake attack his goal was "really cool" for Bruno, he said.

"It's really cool to see a guy in Justin's position putting forth this type of effort and moving heavy weight because it doesn't matter who you are, you can't buy results in the gym. You have to work for it. He's a beast, and I think you'll love the movie."

After Bruno put up his post, Timberlake reshared the video and thanked the trainer for his help.

"My guy @benbrunotraining kicking my ass again!" the singer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you pushing me to get ready for #PALMER... and for always helping to achieve my goals for roles, tour and LIFE!!! 🙌🏻"

Timberlake had a busy 2020 — along with coming out with new music and filming, he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, son Phineas, who joins big brother Silas, 5. Timberlake said in an interview this week that he tries to be "conscious" of giving them a normal childhood as the kids of two stars.