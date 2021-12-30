Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Show Off Their Ab Workout: 'Swolemates'

The star couple posted an inspirational workout video to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be getting ahead on New Year's resolutions!

The star couple posted an inspirational workout video to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, showing an intense series of plank sets focused on the core.

TImberlake, 40, and Biel, 39, were seen doing hip dips, shoulder taps and side planks, among other exercises, all set to the "Training Montage" sequence from the film Rocky IV composed by Vince DiCola.

"Swolemates. See you in 2022 🙌🏻," read the caption.

The social media post comes after Biel shared a duet of candid family photos with her husband and their sons Silas, 6½, and 17-month-old Phineas over the Christmas holiday weekend.

"Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!" Biel captioned the images, which showed the family of four walking down a gravel path.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012, welcomed Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in the summer of 2020.

Biel opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about how she and Timberlake have adjusted to parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the arrival of baby Phineas last year.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," the 7th Heaven alum said in July. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Biel went on to praise the "huge" support from the pod schools in their area: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy."

"I am not a teacher. That is what I learned," she added.