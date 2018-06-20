Justin Theroux Shares His Favorite Boxing Workout — and Admits 'I Hate Getting Hit'

Justin Theroux may live in New York City’s West Village, but the boxing ring at Gotham Gym is his second home.

The actor, 46, is a regular at the hot spot for sparring (model Gigi Hadid is also a huge fan), and gave a glimpse into his workout routine for Men’s Health‘s July/August cover.

Theroux said that he struggles to take down one of the female instructors (who is about six inches shorter than him).

“I hate getting hit. And she’s so fast; a better boxer than me, by far. It’s so frustrating,” he said. “A couple times she really rang my bell. And I was a combination of hurt-slash-pissed. Am I gonna cry or knock her head off? But I couldn’t touch her. Too quick.”

Justin Theroux Ben Watts

Theroux added that it’s natural to have that kind of reaction in the ring.

“I see that a lot in sparring. People get pissed, get emotional, and that’s kind of the point of sparring: Keep breathing, remain loose, not tense,” he advised.

One of Theroux’s trainers, Gotham Gym’s owner Rob Piela, said that the actor comes in about five times a week, and does 40 minutes of boxing, followed by 20 minutes in the weight room for ab work, circuits or weightlifting.

Justin Theroux Ben Watts

Beyond acting and going to the gym, Theroux’s life is looking a bit different after he and Jennifer Aniston split in March. But the star of the upcoming movie The Spy Who Dumped Me said that he’s all about spontaneity.

“I was talking to someone recently about bucket lists, and I was like, ‘I don’t have a bucket list.’ In ideal circumstances, the bucket list just starts to happen if you’re leading your life well,” he said. “I happened to be driving by a skydiving school once and decided to go skydiving. A split-second decision. It wasn’t anything I planned. I always wanted to ride a motorcycle across Europe. I’ve done that three times now.”

Justin Theroux Ben Watts

Now that he’s done the motorcycle trip, Theroux doesn’t have any plans in mind.

“There’s nothing I’m dying to do. Nothing gnawing at me,” he said, and added with a laugh, “There are things I know I will do. I just don’t know what they are yet.”