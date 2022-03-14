Hailey Bieber "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain, she revealed in an Instagram Story post last week

Justin Bieber 'Very Worried' for Wife Hailey After Blood Clot: 'He Can Barely Sleep,' Source Says

Justin Bieber is "very worried" for wife Hailey Bieber following her recent health scare.

The model, 25, was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, for a medical emergency last Thursday, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Hailey was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain, she later shared in a statement on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Justin, 28, has been having a hard time dealing with his wife's hospitalization.

"Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them," the insider says.

"Justin is still very worried," the source adds. "He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hailey detailed the ordeal in a statement shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hailey Baldwin attends McDonald's Celebrates Music's Hottest Night With The Chainsmokers at The Bowery Hotel in New York City. Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" the model continued.

Hailey then thanked her followers for their messages, adding: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin & Hailey Bieber are Soulmates: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Hailey's health scare comes after Justin tested positive for the coronavirus last month. The "Love Yourself" singer has since recovered from COVID-19.

PEOPLE confirmed that Justin contracted COVID-19 in February and had to postpone multiple concert dates on his Justice World Tour. The singer also had to cancel his Las Vegas show, which was later rescheduled to June 28.

Hailey recently celebrated her husband's 28th birthday with a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram earlier this month.

She shared multiple photos of herself and Justin, including one of the couple posing outside together, a black-and-white moment captured in a photobooth, a sweet snap on a boat, and a throwback photo from the singer's childhood.