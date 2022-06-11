Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Make a 'Great Team' amid Recent Health Issues, Source Says

Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this week, while wife Hailey suffered from a mini-stroke back in March

Justin and Hailey Bieber will always be there for one another.

Earlier this week, the singer, 28, revealed in an Instagram video that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis. Hailey, 25, meanwhile, suffered health setbacks of her own earlier this year when she was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple is dealing with a lot, but are by each other's side amid their recent health issues.

"Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well," the insider says. "Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him."

Adds the source: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen at Cipriani after his concert at Barclays Center on June 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Credit: Gotham/GC

After postponing three shows on his Justice World Tour earlier this week due to an ongoing health issue, on Friday Justin revealed it was due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," the Grammy Award winner said in his social media post. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Justin then explained that he's unable to blink one of his eyes, move his nostril or smile on one side of his face, adding in a follow-up on his Instagram Story that it's gotten "progressively harder to eat." He asked his millions of Instagram followers to keep him in their prayers.

"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," the star added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope' Credit: Justin Bieber/instagram

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE, the source explains that Justin is "very worried" about the side effects, adding, "It's really freaking him out."

The insider also explains that although the "Love Yourself" musician's doctor told him that permanent issues are rare, he remains nervous.

Justin is still hopeful for a successful recovery, however, and looking forward to getting back to work.

"He was diagnosed early though and hoping he will be fully recovered in a few weeks," the source says.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber 'Very Worried' for Wife Hailey After Blood Clot: 'He Can Barely Sleep,' Source Says

Hailey previously revealed that she had been hospitalized after having "stroke-like symptoms" on her Instagram Story in March 2022.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she wrote at the time.

Hailey then added that the incident "was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through."

The supermodel was later diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale, or PFO, a small opening in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth, which doctors said caused the blood clot to move from her heart to her brain and led to her mini-stroke.