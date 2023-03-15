Justin Bieber Shows Off Mobility in His Face Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

The Grammy winner showed off the mobility in his face via Instagram after revealing in June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him to have partial facial paralysis

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 09:10 PM
justin bieber/Instagram
Photo: justin bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is giving his fans an update.

After revealing that his face was partially paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last June, the Grammy Award winner, 29, showed off the mobility in his face via an Instagram Story posted Wednesday.

"Wait for it," he wrote above the short clip as he moved his eyes from side to side and then smiled widely as the song "Ice T" by Tems played in the background.

The Mayo Clinic explains that the disease occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one's ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can also cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment.

The clinic shares that immediate treatment of the syndrome reduces "the risk of complications, which can include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/justinbieber/3059156497262356126/
justin bieber/Instagram

When Bieber revealed his health diagnosis in June, the singer said that his symptoms included being unable to blink one of his eyes and move his nostril nor smile on one side of his face.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

At the time, he added that he was taking time to work on his health and was working on "facial exercises to get my face back to normal."

"It will go back to normal. It's just time," shared Bieber. "We don't know how long it will be, but it will be ok."

After resuming his Justice World Tour in July, which was postponed after the announcement, he performed six different shows before pulling the plug on his remaining tour dates.

"It took a real toll on me," he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story in September. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber continued: "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

