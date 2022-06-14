Justin Bieber Shares Update on Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'Each Day Has Gotten Better'

"I know this storm will pass," Justin Bieber said on Monday, after publicly revealing his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber shared an uplifting update on his health on Monday.

Days after publicly revealing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which he said had caused his face to be partially paralyzed, Bieber returned to Instagram to provide his fans and followers with a more uplifting update on his status.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feeling," Bieber wrote, in message posted to his Story. "Each day has gotten better."

He went on to open up about his faith, explaining that its helped him through this difficult time.

"Through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," the Grammy winner said. "I'm remindedHe knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and He constantly welcomes me into His loving arms."

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing," Bieber continued. "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."

Justin Bieber sharing his health update Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram

Bieber first shared news of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis on June 10, telling fans and viewers in an Instagram video that a virus attacking the nerve in his ear and facial nerves is partially paralyzing his face. He said it was growing progressively harder for him to eat as the condition affected his ability to blink one of his eyes or move his nostril and smile on one side of his face.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dr. Amit Kochhar, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist (ENT) and director of the Facial Nerve Disorders Program at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told PEOPLE that Ramsay Hunt syndrome only occurs in about five in 100,000 people. The syndrome is triggered by a shingles virus reactivation in the face that inflames a nerve from the brain tasked with allowing facial expresses and the ability to convey emotion.

Around 75 percent of Ramsay Hunt syndrome patients recover completely, Dr. Kochhar said, while the other 25 percent "will develop some type of longterm nerve damage," which can manifest as facial spasms, tightness, discomfort, or facial asymmetry.

"There's no way to know who's going to develop longterm issues," Dr. Kocchar explained. "If they recover within the first three to four weeks, usually they'll have a pretty good chance of a clean recovery."

justin bieber Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Bieber has postponed multiple performances on his 2022 Justice World Tour.

Given the "Peach" singer's condition, it's unclear how the rest of the tour may be affected — Bieber's website indicates that he is scheduled for nine more performances in the U.S. between now and July 3. The tour has a scheduled break between July 3 and July 31, when Bieber was scheduled to head to Italy for the tour's European leg.

