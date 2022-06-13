Justin Bieber Postpones Two Upcoming N.Y.C. Shows Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

A statement from Justin Bieber's tour promoter says the singer "is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue"

Justin Bieber will not be performing in New York City this week, amid his ongoing health battle.

The 28-year-old singer — who recently revealed that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — was originally slated to perform at the city's famed Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday.

But the text accompanying a post on the venue's official Instagram Sunday read, "Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed."

"Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue," the statement, attributed to Bieber's tour promoter AEG Presents, continued. "Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."

The singer's wife Hailey Bieber confirmed the postponement, sharing the venue's post to her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

News of the N.Y.C. shows' postponement comes after he announced last week that he would not be performing as planned on June 7 and 8 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, or at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in a concert that was initially scheduled afterward.

Justin revealed Friday in an Instagram video that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis. (Hailey, 25, suffered health setbacks of her own earlier this year when she was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke.)

A source told PEOPLE on Saturday that the couple is dealing with a lot, but are by each other's side amid their recent health issues.

"Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well," the insider said. "Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him."

Added the source, "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

Justin Bieber

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is the second most common cause of atraumatic peripheral facial paralysis, after Bell's Palsy, but slightly more severe. It only occurs in around five in 100,000 people.

It's caused by a shingles virus reactivation in the face, which makes people who had chicken pox of varicella-zostar virus as a child susceptible.

In his Friday Instagram video, Justin explained that he's unable to blink one of his eyes, move his nostril or smile on one side of his face, adding in a follow-up on his Instagram Story that it has gotten "progressively harder to eat." Additionally, the "Sorry" hitmaker asked for his 240 million Instagram followers to keep him in their prayers.