Justin Bieber Opens Up About Wife Hailey's Hospitalization for Blood Clot: 'Been Really Scary'

The Grammy winner, 28, opened up about the medical emergancy at his concert in Denver, Colorado, Wednesday following a power outage during the event.

"Life randomly throws you curveballs," he shared. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out."

He added, "Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife, not sure if you guys seen. She's OK, she's good. It's been scary, you know, it's been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands."

Justin had been performing his hit song "Yummy" when the lights, sound equipment and video monitors shut down, according to TMZ. He returned to the stage about 30 minutes later to do a stripped-back performance.

The technical problems were caused by an electrical fire with the venue. Show producers used a generator to continue the performance, a tour representative confirmed to the outlet.

Representatives for the singer did not comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Justin Bieber Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty

Hailey, 25, revealed that she had been hospitalized after having "stroke-like symptoms" on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she wrote.

She added that the incident "was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" but that she was "home now and doing well."

On Monday, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the "Peaches" performer was "very worried" about his wife.

"He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests," the insider said.

A second source told PEOPLE that the ordeal shocked the couple.

