Justin Bieber Is 'Praying for Hailey's Continued Good Health' After Blood Clot: Source
Justin and Hailey Bieber are counting their blessings.
Hailey Bieber, 25, suffered a blood clot in her brain on Thursday, doctors determined, after she was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms.
She was released from the hospital and is resting at home, but the ordeal shocked the pair, particularly Justin, 28, who "is probably more traumatized than even she is," a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE.
"When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side."
"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," the source says.
"He would've done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters," the source adds.
"He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up."
Hailey shared her own account of the incident via social media on Saturday.
"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she wrote.
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"
The pair have been married for three years.
