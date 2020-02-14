Justin Bieber Donates to Chinese Charity for Coronavirus: 'We Need to Be There For Each Other'

Justin Bieber is doing his part to assist in battling the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the “Intentions” singer shared an intimate clip on Instagram addressing the global virus, revealing that he made a donation to a Chinese charity amid the crisis.

“What’s going on China, Justin Bieber here,” he began the solo video. “I just wanted to say I know it’s a very scary time in the country right now but my prayers of support go out to you guys, you guys are amazing.”

In the caption, Bieber revealed he “made a donation to support” Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation, according to a screenshot also included in his Instagram post.

“Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the 25-year-old artist added.

“China we stand with you as a collective humanity…. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other,” he expressed.

The singer — whose newest album in years, Changes, dropped on Friday — also gave a shout out to Chinese actor Kris Wu “for the conversation” and inspiring his decision to give back.

As of Feb. 14, there have been 63,851 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the majority occurring in mainland China, according to the New York Times.

At least 1,380 people have died from the respiratory illness, however, most deaths occurred in people over 60 with preexisting conditions, and all but two were in mainland China.

Thus far, there have been 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., seven of which are in California. The other five cases have been found in Seattle; Phoenix; Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago and Boston.

However, the CDC emphasizes that Americans should not panic, saying that the risk of contracting coronavirus is still “low,” with the relatively few cases in the U.S.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms typically include fever, cough, trouble breathing, headache and sore throat. For people who have severe cases, it can turn into pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death, according to the World Health Organization.

A significant number of people are recovering from this coronavirus, as well. Chinese officials said that 262 people left the hospital on Feb. 4. In the U.S., the man who had the first confirmed case of coronavirus also went home.