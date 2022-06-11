The singer revealed he is suffering from the rare neurological disorder on Friday

Justin Bieber Asks for Prayers as It's Getting 'Harder to Eat' Due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Symptoms

Justin Bieber is asking his fans for prayers as the paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome is increasingly making his daily activities more difficult.

The "Peaches" singer, 28, revealed he's started having trouble eating and has asked his fans to keep in their prayers that he recovers from the condition.

"Been getting progressively harder to eat, which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

The singer shared he was dealing with the rare neurological disorder earlier on Friday in a video on Instagram.

In the video, the star explained to his fans he was suffering from partial facial paralysis – a symptom of the syndrome.

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

The two-time Grammy winner went on to address his recently postponed live shows, saying he's "physically, obviously not capable of doing them."

"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he continued.

Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who also experienced a health scare that sent her to the hospital for a mini-stroke in March, responded to his video by telling him "I love u baby" on her Instagram story.

Bieber rescheduled three shows this week due to a "non-COVID-related illness." He was originally scheduled to do two performances at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his 2022 Justice World Tour before going to Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."

Bieber promised his fans hope was not lost in Friday's video message.

"I'm gonna to get better and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it's just time," he assured.

