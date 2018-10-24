Julie Chrisley Opens Up About Losing 20 Lbs.: 'I Feel Better About Myself'

Julie Chrisley‘s weight-loss journey has been slow but steady.

The Chrisley Knows Best star tells PEOPLE since she started using Nutrisystem in January, she has lost 20 lbs.

“I figured out the foods that were the best fit for me, and I started just doing the breakfasts and the snacks and then I added in my lunch,” Chrisley says. “Then I do have dinner with my family at night. I just modify that and make better choices.”

Chrisley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy, says she had to work with a nutritionist from the program to eliminate soy from her diet.

Now the 45-year-old eats things like breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, and desserts like fudge bars and mini cakes — but everything is portion controlled, which is a big plus for Chrisley.

In the past, “overeating was a struggle, no matter what I was eating,” she says. “Now I don’t have to think about it.”

Chrisley, who has often been shown cooking on her family’s reality show, says she actually enjoys the food that is delivered to her. “I tend to think I’m a little pickier because I do cook a lot and I can cook,” she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Says Because of Her Postpartum Depression Cooking ‘Felt like Torture’

Although she likes to walk and do pilates for exercise, she credits most of her weight loss to her improved diet.

“If we’re being completely honest, everyone can say it’s not about the weight per se, or how you look, but I’m a 45-year-old woman. Dropping some weight makes me feel better about myself because I know that I look better, and I’m being more healthy,” she says. “It’s just good all the way around.”