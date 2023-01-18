Julie Bowen Reveals She 'Finally Got Her Stomach Fixed' After Giving Birth to Twins 'Ripped It Open'

The Modern Family alum, 52, revealed she got a cosmetic procedure done as soon as she finished filming the ABC sitcom

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 04:25 PM
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, February 9 included Julie Bowen (Quitters), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and musical guest PJ Morton. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)JULIE BOWEN
Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC/getty

Julie Bowen is opening up about getting plastic surgery after years of wanting to "fix" her stomach.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, the Modern Family alum, 52, revealed she recently got a cosmetic procedure done, something she's wanted since she gave birth to her twin sons Gus and John in 2009.

The actress recalled being pregnant with her boys when she landed her role on the ABC sitcom, noting how much her body changed after they were born.

"I also was pregnant on the pilot of Modern Family with my twins, who are now 13," Bowen said. "All I cared about was these little kids, I didn't even notice anything else that was going on. I had a life and boobs I could tuck into my shoes. I was nursing!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two-time Emmy winner said she ultimately made plans to get a cosmetic procedure once Modern Family was over. The beloved show wrapped in April 2020 after 11 seasons.

"I finally got the stomach fixed," Bowen said. "Finally, after all these years. Cause they ripped it open, the twins just ripped it open. And I said, 'As soon as Modern Family's done' — I mean, I was pregnant on the pilot — so when this show is done, I'll get it fixed. It ran for 11 years!"

"So 11 years later, we wrapped on Friday and Monday, they went in and they do you like a sneaker," she said as co-host Sunny Hostin praised Bowen, saying, "You look snatched. You look good."

Hostin also noted her own experience going under the knife. She revealed last week that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer.

Bowen was in awe that Hostin was able to talk about it so openly. Hostin said she "freed" herself by discussing her plastic surgery.

"God, I love you," Bowen said to Hostin.

Related Articles
Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'
Close-up of a hand of an older woman drying her nails in an ultraviolet lamp
UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Lead to Cancer-Causing Cell Mutations, New Study Finds
Michael Phelps and Hilary Phelps attend Whitney Phelps' ING NYC Marathon Training Session
Michael Phelps' Sister Reveals Battle with Alcoholism After 15 Years Sober: 'Alcohol Became My Safety'
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13622397aa) Christina Applegate Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2022
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: 'Focus on You'
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' 's Tyler James Williams Details Crohn's Disease Struggle: My Body 'Crashed'
Kristin Chenoweth publicity
Kristin Chenoweth Says Hair Extensions Saved Her Life When Lighting Equipment Fell on Her Head in 2012
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Had a Family History of Heart Disease — What to Know
Mineka Furtch says her previous doctor initially downplayed her symptoms of nausea and vomiting when she was pregnant in 2020. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and the severe symptoms associated with the condition have returned now that she is pregnant again.
Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Christina Applegate attends "Dead To Me" #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
Gwendlyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction After Suffering Back Pain