Julie Bowen Reveals She 'Finally Got Her Stomach Fixed' After Giving Birth to Twins 'Ripped It Open'

Julie Bowen is opening up about getting plastic surgery after years of wanting to "fix" her stomach.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, the Modern Family alum, 52, revealed she recently got a cosmetic procedure done, something she's wanted since she gave birth to her twin sons Gus and John in 2009.

The actress recalled being pregnant with her boys when she landed her role on the ABC sitcom, noting how much her body changed after they were born.

"I also was pregnant on the pilot of Modern Family with my twins, who are now 13," Bowen said. "All I cared about was these little kids, I didn't even notice anything else that was going on. I had a life and boobs I could tuck into my shoes. I was nursing!"

The two-time Emmy winner said she ultimately made plans to get a cosmetic procedure once Modern Family was over. The beloved show wrapped in April 2020 after 11 seasons.

"I finally got the stomach fixed," Bowen said. "Finally, after all these years. Cause they ripped it open, the twins just ripped it open. And I said, 'As soon as Modern Family's done' — I mean, I was pregnant on the pilot — so when this show is done, I'll get it fixed. It ran for 11 years!"

"So 11 years later, we wrapped on Friday and Monday, they went in and they do you like a sneaker," she said as co-host Sunny Hostin praised Bowen, saying, "You look snatched. You look good."

Hostin also noted her own experience going under the knife. She revealed last week that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer.

Bowen was in awe that Hostin was able to talk about it so openly. Hostin said she "freed" herself by discussing her plastic surgery.

"God, I love you," Bowen said to Hostin.