Julianne Hough Shares Her First Video Diary From Oprah Winfrey's Nationwide Wellness Tour

Julianne Hough is sharing a behind-the-scenes peek as she hits the road with Oprah Winfrey!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the tour diary from Hough, dancer and creator of KINRGY — a dance-based fitness program — as she joins Winfrey on her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, presented by WW. Hough, 31, will appear alongside Winfrey to discuss wellness and lead dance-driven KINRGY workouts.

“I just woke up from my three hour nap on the plane,” Hough says at the beginning of the clip, which was filmed ahead of the second stop of the tour. “Guess what, we’re landing in Minneapolis-St. Paul!”

The Dancing with the Stars champ then filmed herself playing a silly prank on her team members before heading out for a meet and greet.

“We’re gonna meet some people out in the front and do a little meet and greet,” Hough says in the video. “This is actually my favorite part, is just connecting and meeting people and just having that one-on-one human connection. That’s what it’s all about.”

Later in the video, the dancer showed herself preparing to go out on stage, and also included footage from her live KINRGY workout in front of the audience.

As part of the new tour, Winfrey and Hough will be traveling to nine cities across the country. During the stops, Winfrey will talk about her own wellness journey and share some of her secrets — and she’s inviting along some very special guests, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Obama and Tina Fey.

“When Oprah and WW asked me and @kinrgy to be a part of this tour in June, it took everything in me to keep it quiet,” Hough wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. “It is truly an honor to share KINRGY for the first time with leaders in the wellness world who have been transforming lives globally for years. We share the same mission! … We can’t wait to share KINRGY with all of you this ENTIRE tour!”

Speaking with Today ahead of the tour, Winfrey, 65, explained that she wanted to partner up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) for the tour to help people start the new decade on the right foot and “inspire the rest of the country.”

“This is personal for you,” remarked Jenna Bush Hager, noting that the mogul has been open for decades about her struggles with her weight.

“I’m not struggling anymore,” Winfrey replied, explaining that WW helped her to “get to a weight that I could manage” and that since then, she’s embraced the mindset that “healthy is the new skinny.”

Winfrey added: “Wherever you are in your weight loss journey, if you’re focusing on mind, body and spirit and making yourself as well and whole as possible, then you’re on the right path. That’s what this tour is all about.”

Interviews from Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour will also air as part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Series on Oprah’s Facebook channel, and the WW Now Facebook Channel, with highlights on Instagram, @ww.now.