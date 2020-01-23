I'll Have What She's Having! Julianne Hough Writhes and Moans During Energy Healing Featured in Goop

Julianne Hough contorted her body and screamed during a demonstration of “somatic energy healing” with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

In a video posted to Instagram by The B– Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel, Hough, 31, lays face down on a massage table while Amaral works with her “energy field,” as he explained on The Goop Lab. The Netflix show features various alternative treatments and practices and is hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team.

“The human body has an energy field and we’re processing the world through it,” Amaral said during “The Energy Experience” episode of the show. “The more connected you are energetically, the healthier you will feel.”

Hough and Paltrow, 47, respond to the energy healing through contortions and in Hough’s case, loud moaning. Amaral’s website describes the reaction this way: “When John is working on Gwyneth, he’s interacting with her field of energy, and that interaction has a visible reaction in the body.” The site describes him as “an energy practitioner, author, educator and founder of the Energy Flow Formula, a somatic energy healing practice.”

“The first time that John worked on me, I really just cried,” Paltrow said on The Goop Lab.

Amaral’s website further describes somatic energy healing as “a non-therapeutic, holistic approach that focuses on connecting the body and mind through focused attention on energy, breath and movement patterns. Through increased awareness of body sensations and feedback, new ways to address symptoms and reduce stress are developed.”

The website also quotes Hough, which reads, “I’m forever grateful to have John by my side helping me connect physically, emotionally and energetically back to my true essence. It’s comforting to know that with all the different outlets out there, I can trust John in providing information and resources to help me ‘simply’ understand my journey into the unknown.”

Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, as well as Maria Menounous and Carrie Ann Inaba, are also quoted on the website and praise Amaral for his work.

Hough has also partnered with Oprah Winfrey‘s nationwide wellness tour, 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, presented by WW.

As part of the new tour, Winfrey and Hough — who is also the creator of KINRGY, a dance-based fitness program — will be traveling to nine cities across the country. “When Oprah and WW asked me and @kinrgy to be a part of this tour in June, it took everything in me to keep it quiet,” Hough wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. “It is truly an honor to share KINRGY for the first time with leaders in the wellness world who have been transforming lives globally for years. We share the same mission! … We can’t wait to share KINRGY with all of you this ENTIRE tour!”

Hough has also been struggling in her marriage to Laich, 36, sources recently told PEOPLE. One source said that the couple “have been having problems for months.”

“She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage,” the source said of Hough.

Meanwhile, a second insider said that the two “are not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the second insider added. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

Neither of their reps have commented.

Hough and Laich married in July 2017 after getting engaged two years prior. They had been dating for a year and a half.