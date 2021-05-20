Julia Roberts shared a selfie after becoming fully vaccinated, urging others to get the COVID-19 shot too

Julia Roberts Says She Is ‘Grateful Beyond Measure’ After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Julia Roberts is officially fully vaccinated!

On Monday, the 53-year-old actress celebrated on Instagram with a selfie after getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging others to do the same.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go,go! #weareinthistogether," she captioned the photo of herself in a hooded jacket and sunglasses.

Last year, Roberts had a chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci for the #PassTheMic campaign, which she shared via her social media at the time in order to raise more awareness about staying safe and healthy throughout the pandemic. The campaign featured global health, economic and policy experts, frontline workers and celebrities joining together to discuss the need for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling Fauci her "personal hero" and the "coolest man on the planet," the actress also presented him with amfAR's Award of Courage at the organization's virtual "A Gala for Our Time" event in March.

"There's no one more deserving. You've been tireless and true for all of us and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Roberts said in PEOPLE's exclusive video of the event.

Now, as the country begins to reopen, the Pretty Woman actress is focusing on her work with a Chopard campaign, after being named the new face of the legendary collection in April. Roberts told PEOPLE that the best part of shooting the corresponding campaign and short film with director Xavier Dolan and photographer Shayne Laverdiere was "how much fun we had doing it."

At the time, Roberts said she's excited about fully getting back to work with more people getting vaccinated.