Julia Louis-Dreyfus Marches for Abortion Rights — with a Sign Featuring Her Iconic Veep Line

The actress joined the Bans Off Our Bodies march in New York City "to let the Supreme Court know" that a majority of Americans support abortion rights

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had an easy time coming up with a poster slogan for Saturday's abortion rights rally in New York City.

The actress, 61, joined the Bans Off Our Bodies march, carrying a sign with one of her iconic lines from her Emmy-winning role on Veep. During season three of the show, Louis-Dreyfus' character, Vice President Selina Meyers, says, "If men got pregnant you could get an abortion at an ATM."

The Seinfeld star wrote that on her poster, and attributed the quote to herself.

Louis-Dreyfus shared multiple videos from her day at the protest, and explained that she's "marching today to let the Supreme Court know that 80% of Americans support abortion and see it as a health care issue, which of course it is."

Louis-Dreyfus has long been an outspoken advocate for abortion rights. And since the news broke that the Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion, she has started raising money for local abortion funds.

"I'm really angry. How about you?" she asked on Twitter. "I'm matching $10K in donations to 80+ abortion funds that help arrange & pay for people to get the abortion care they need."

Earlier this week, more than 150 celebrities including Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner signed a "Bans Off Our Bodies" ad in support of Roe, which ran in the New York Times.