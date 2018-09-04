Julia Louis-Dreyfus Feels 'Strong' As She Returns to Veep Post-Breast Cancer: 'I've Got Energy'

As Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her return to the set of her hit HBO show Veep, she’s feeling “strong.”

The actress, 57, was back at work for the show’s seventh and final season on Aug. 9 after completing her treatment for breast cancer.

“I feel good. I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks,” Louis-Dreyfus told the Associated Press. “It feels like I never left.”

At the same time, though, she does feel like she’s experienced a change.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how,” she told InStyle. “I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

Louis-Dreyfus is now turning her focus to helping women who struggle to afford breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.

As Saks Fifth Avenue’s 2018 Key to the Cure ambassador, the Seinfeld alum designed a t-shirt with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon. The shirt will sell for $35, with all proceeds going to the AiRS Foundation (Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery), a nonprofit that gives financial assistance for breast reconstruction.

“There are plenty of women who decide not to get reconstruction, which is fine,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “But if you want it and can’t afford it, that’s heartbreaking to me. The gap between the haves and the have-nots in our country — it’s a very wide divide right now. I’m lucky enough to be in a union where I get fabulous benefits. Not everyone is so lucky.”

The mom of two said that she wanted the shirt to show strength.

“I don’t pretend that I am a fashion designer, but I did have a notion of what the shirt should be,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “Particularly this year, when the power of women is so crucial, and it’s so vital to keep in place. So I thought the T-shirt should reflect that. I wanted bold colors to make a bold statement, not necessarily something sweet.”

While she’s thrilled to work with Saks and AiRS, Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t intend to dwell on her breast cancer.

“I’m not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That’s how I operate. We’ll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing,” she said. “I’m always just moving on, you know?”