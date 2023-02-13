Julia Fox Says She's Gotten Liposuction and Botox but Wants to Go Natural

The Uncut Gems actress told Elle she is done with cosmetic procedures for now: "I'm, like, saggy —like, things are not sitting the way they used to. But it's like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it"

Published on February 13, 2023 03:15 PM
Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Julia Fox has said that "aging is fully in," but she has also had some anti-aging procedures.

In an interview with ELLE, Fox, 33, revealed she has gotten liposuction and Botox — and she wouldn't shy away from doing them again. Right now, however, she's embracing her natural body.

"I'm, like, saggy—like, things are not sitting the way they used to. But it's like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it," she told Elle.

This comes after Fox shared how "f—-g hot" aging is on TikTok, telling her followers "aging is fully in — like fully." She added "dirty girl, ugly [and] not wearing clothes that fit your body type" to the list of looks that she also thinks are in.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Julia Fox is seen on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

She went on to share her thoughts on anti-aging products, which Fox believes perpetuate an unrealistic standard of beauty for women.

"If I see another product that says anti-aging on the label, I'm suing. I'm going to sue," Fox says in the TikTok. "I'm going to sue because I'm going to age regardless of if I put that f—-g $500 serum on my face, and you all f—-g know it and we know it so let's stop lying to ourselves."

She continued, "Getting old is f—-g hot. It is sexy. It is probably the sexiest time in life actually because being pretty and hot in your twenties is the f—-g trenches and I'm not going back there."

Fox also told Elle she has no desire to have a relationship with a man. "I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic."

Julia Fox showing off her NYC apartment via TikTok
ulia Fox/TikTok

She also recently shared a brutally honest sneak peek into her "underwhelming" home.

She showed her followers her stacks of shoeboxes in the kitchen, the "nostalgia corner" where she keeps her valued mementos and her dining room-turned-playroom where her 2-year-old son Valentino plays. She also admitted to having a mice problem, adding she appreciates when "they come out and clean up the crumbs" on the floor.

"Personally, I just don't like excessive displays of wealth," she said in the video. "They make me feel icky, especially people who have really big houses. It's just wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country, and I just am not really like that."

