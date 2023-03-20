Julia Fox Denies Using Ozempic, Says She 'Works Hard' for Her Body: 'I Would Never Do That'

Julia Fox is denying any use of Ozempic for her recent weight loss.

The Uncut Gems actress, 33, recently spoke to The Cut and insisted that she's not taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

She assured that she simply "works hard" for her body.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight-loss things … people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," she told the outlet. "I'm not, and I never have. I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."

Man preparing semaglutide Ozempic injection. Getty

Fox isn't the only star to clap back at allegations involving the medication as it continues to trend in Hollywood circles.

Earlier this month, Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola denied that she and Marysol Patton used Ozempic during a recent episode of the show. Nepola told Page Six that they were taking in B-12 injections.

"It's for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients," Nepola, 55, told the outlet.

She added, "The doctor had given it to Marysol because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody's health."

The doctor in the scene said the injection was a "fat-burning shot" and told the duo to take it once a week for maintenance, which piqued fans' curiosity.

In January, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also shot down rumors that she was taking Ozempic, after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

"I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have," Richards wrote after a fan made the claim.

She added in another comment, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

She later told PEOPLE at Elton John's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party that her recent weight loss is from staying in the gym and making different lifestyle changes.

"I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago," Richards said. "It wasn't any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I'm working out really hard."