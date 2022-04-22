BBC's Julia Bradbury Feels 'Grateful' in a Bikini After Mastectomy: 'Didn't Think This Would Happen'

The BBC host underwent an emergency mastectomy in October 2021 just weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury is feeling good about the progress made since her breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy.

The Irish-born BBC television presenter, 51, got candid on Instagram Thursday about her positive results, expressing the gratitude she feels getting back into a bikini after having her left breast removed.

"I had no idea what life after a #mastectomy would be like. I feel incredibly grateful that some things have gone my way during my #breastcancer diagnosis," she captioned the post. "Each of our stories is different... I was fortunate to be able to have immediate recon after my breast was removed containing a 6cm tumour."

"Nothing prepares you for the shock & impact...& yet but here I am in a bikini again. Didn't think this would happen. Wearing wraps helps too," she added.

Bradbury first felt a lump in her breast in summer 2020, but it wasn't until three mammograms later that doctors discovered she had a tumor in her left breast.

She announced in October 2021 that she would have an emergency mastectomy, sharing a topless photo on Instagram as she bravely said goodbye to her left breast in a message of gratitude.

"I'm going for my last walk in this body. I'm going for my last walk with these boobs. One of the the best bits of advice I've received in the weeks of my breast cancer diagnosis (thank you) .. is to say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me."

The mom of three continued, "Goodbye left boob.. I've breastfed my children with you, I've jumped into the sea with you, I've walked thousands of miles with you. And you've given me (and some others 😅) pleasure along the way. Now it's time to make way for something new."

"Thank you ALL for your love & support. See you on the other side. Check yourselves! And take care of your bodies. #breastcancerawareness"

After her operation, Bradbury posted an update for her followers from her hospital bed, with a smile on her face.

"I'm out of surgery. These will be my new companions for the coming weeks & months. I need a drain to channel surplus blood from the surgery & I have to wear a special post- breast surgery/mastectomy designed bra for the next 6 weeks to protect my upper body post-op. (This one is by @theyahealthcare - made of bamboo fibres). The marks on my chest are markers for my surgeon to follow during the op," Bradbury wrote at the time.

"I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming. I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life," she continued. "I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat."

"To all you warrior women (& men) out there, I send my love. I'll hold a little of my strength to get through the next few weeks & months. Namaste. The sacred in me recognizes the sacred in you. 🙏🏽❤️#breastcancerawaress #mastectomy #cancer #walking #mentalhealth"