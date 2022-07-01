Judges in Florida and Kentucky Temporarily Block Abortion Bans Put in Place After Roe Reversal

13 states were predicted to adopt so-called "trigger laws" that make most abortions illegal within a month of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 case

Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily stopped their states from enforcing bans and restrictions on abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Tallahassee, Florida, Circuit Court Judge John Cooper granted a petition from Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union to temporarily put on hold the state law that bans abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, Reuters reports.

The law, which provide no exceptions in case of rape or incest, was set to go into effect on Friday, but Cooper ruled that it went against the language in Florida's constitution.

"Women have a privacy right under the state constitution," Cooper said in the ruling, Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The three reproductive rights groups recently sued the state in an attempt to block the new law, which was approved by the Republican-led legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, Politico reports.

According to the group, Florida's new abortion law violates the right to privacy in the state's constitution, the outlet reports. This is not the first time the privacy clause has been used to prevent abortion restrictions in the state, and decades ago a law that required minors to get parental consent before getting an abortion was banned with the same legal backing.

People gather to protest against the the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina Protests Break Out Across The U.S. As Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade | Credit: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday, preventing the state from enforcing the state's 2019 "trigger" law that completely bans abortions in the state, Reuters reports.

Planned Parenthood and EMW Women's Surgical Center, the only two abortion providers in the state, are currently reviewing the order and plan to resume providing abortions whenever possible, USA Today reports.

"We're glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth's cruel abortion bans," said Planned Parenthood, EMW and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, in a statement to the outlet.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement Thursday criticizing the restraining order.

"In the wake of an [sic] historic victory for life at the nation's highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions," the statement said. "We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order."

Abortion rights demonstrator Elizabeth White leads a chant in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. Abortion rights protest | Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty

Before last week's SCOTUS decision, many conservative-led states had already put in place restrictions on who can have an abortion and at which stage of pregnancy. With Roe overturned, more Americans will soon be barred from abortions.

13 states — Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — had so-called "trigger bans" in place that will enable them to ban abortions within a month of the decision, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit research institute focused on reproductive health and rights.

Abortion Access Map Credit: Ryan Schroeder/PEOPLE

Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota enacted their "trigger bans" on June 24, the day Roe was overturned, and Tennessee followed on June 28. Two more states — Louisiana and Utah — also immediately enacted abortion bans but like Kentucky, a judge has temporarily blocked them.

Another five states — Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin — had state bans on abortions in place before Roe established the nationwide right to abortion in 1973, and they could all enforce them again now that the case is overturned.

And three more — Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina — have passed bans or extreme limits on abortion that could go into effect.

And in Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost announced June 24 that the state's Heartbeat Bill, which criminalizes all abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy is now law.

The Guttmacher Institute also identifies Indiana, Montana and Nebraska as states that are likely to restrict abortion with Roe overturned based on the political leanings of the legislators currently in office.